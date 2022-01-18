Bye-law could see restricted access for dogs and horses to blue flag beaches

A draft bye-law proposed by Kerry County Council could result in restricted access for dogs and horses to the county's blue flag beaches.

The draft proposal was presented to councillors at a meeting of Kerry County Council and is in line with the blueflag beach criteria, as outlined by An Taisce.

It also proposes a ban on the use of inflatables on open waters, with some exceptions.

The element of animal control in the draft proposal was a bone of contention at the Kerry County Council meeting.

Many of the councillors argued that restricting access for dogs and horses would have a spinoff effect on the local economy while Cllr Michael O'Shea said it would "fly in the face of recreation".

The bye-law would see the banning of dogs and horses from blue flag beaches for the 10 week period between June and the end of August between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

The particular sticking point for councillors was that businesses providing pony-trekking or horse racing in the summer months would be affected and that walkers who wished to take their dogs onto the beach would have to change their routines and walk elsewhere.

Cllr Jim finucane, however, was in favour of the proposal, saying that blue flag accreditation was a powerful tool to attract visitors to the Kerry coast.

The council executive argued that uncontrolled access to beaches by dogs and horses can result in the pollution of the sand and water during the bathing season.

It also proposes the banning of inflatables on open waters such as dinghys or donuts but there is an exception for inflatable kayaks and stand-up boards on inshore coastal waters.

The draft proposal will go out to public consultation in the next fortnight.