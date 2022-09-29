Advertisement
Busking bye-laws for Killarney drafted by Kerry County Council

Sep 29, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council is working on Busking Bye-Laws for Killarney.

Labour Councillor Marie Moloney raised the issue at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

Cllr Moloney says certain individuals blasting music late into the night in the town is unacceptable.

The council confirmed that bye laws have been drafted and will be presented at a meeting of the council Strategic Policy Committees meeting in early October.

Following this, a draft will be brought before full council for consideration before a statutory public consultation on the issue.

 

