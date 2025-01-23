Businesses and amenities affected by Storm Eowyn

The opening of businesses and amenities across the county will be impacted by the weather tomorrow.

Many will be closed for the whole day, while others will open with later opening hours.

Killarney National Park, Muckross House and Gardens, and Killarney House and Gardens will all be closed tomorrow.

There will be no court sitting in Dingle tomorrow either.

Kerry Airport says passengers or people collecting and dropping off passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

Those on flights impacted by the weather will be notified in advance.

The airport is continuing to monitor the situation and will post updates as more up-to-date information is made available.

Financial institutions across the country will have delayed opening hours tomorrow due to the red weather warning.

All Bank of Ireland and AIB branches will be closed on Friday in the interest of customer and stuff safety.

The Cara Credit Union branches will be open at the later time of 11.30am, while Listowel and Ballybunion Credit Unions will be open at 12.30pm, and Rathmore Credit Union will be opening at 1pm. Killarney Credit Union will open at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Post offices will stay closed for the duration of the red warning.

Deliveries will take place instead on Saturday, and all social welfare payments usually payable at the Post Office on Friday will be available on Saturday and next week.

A public meeting in Brosna tonight to discuss the recent power outages in the area has been postponed. Representative from ESB Networks had been due to address the meeting tonight, but are now preparing for the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

The public meeting, organised by Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly will likely take place next week instead. The time and date will be confirmed as soon as possible.

A live forecast is available below: