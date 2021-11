A business in Kerry has given €3,500 to charities in the county.

Through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants Programme, donations of €500 were given to seven charities.

€500 grants were presented to Scoil Réalt na Mara, KDYS Tralee, St Francis Special School, Enable Ireland Kerry, Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland, The Grove and Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club and Women's Club. Aldi has seven stores in the county.