Advertisement
News

Business case being prepared for Department of Transport on Kenmare inner relief road

Apr 12, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Business case being prepared for Department of Transport on Kenmare inner relief road Business case being prepared for Department of Transport on Kenmare inner relief road
Share this article

A business case is being prepared to submit to the Department of Transport on the Kenmare inner relief road.

Kerry County Council says this would enable the second phase of the relief road scheme to progress further through the design stage.

The council says it also intends to apply for funding again under the Specific Improvement Grant later in the year.

Advertisement

It was responding to a query from Independent councillor Johnnie Healy-Rae, who sought an update on the project at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus