Bursary from cybersecurity company awarded to MTU student

The annual “Sean Hennessy Bursary” has been awarded to Munster Technological University computer science student, James Spillane.

The award was established by eSentire in 2021 in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science at MTU, in response to Ireland's growing cybersecurity skills shortage.

The Sean Hennessy Bursary provides college financial aid, as well as the opportunity to participate in a nine-month internship with eSentire.

Advertisement

The scholarship is named in honour of the late Sean Hennessy, a former eSentire team member who was instrumental in establishing and managing eSentire’s Global SOC in Cork in 2015. Sean Hennessy passed away in 2016.

“I am delighted and honoured to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Sean Hennessy Bursary,” said James Spillane, 2025 eSentire Sean Hennessy Bursary winner. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone at eSentire for this incredible opportunity to further explore the fascinating world of cybersecurity, which is a passion and interest of mine. I am also grateful to MTU for their support and guidance through my studies. Receiving this award is an honour and a fulfilling achievement, I want to thank everyone involved for this prestigious opportunity