Budding Kerry snappers encouraged to enter coastal photography competition

Budding photographers across Kerry are being encouraged to enter a national competition.

The 13th annual Love Your Coast competition by Clean Coasts has now opened for entries.

Advertisement

Organisers say they want to see snaps of Kerry’s spectacular coastlines, beaches, cliff faces and rivers.

Advertisement

Categories include; wildlife and underwater, coastal landscape, people and the coast, coastal heritage, and creativity and the coast.

Photographers have until 9am on Monday August 29th to submit entries, with a potential €5,000 prize fund available across all categories.