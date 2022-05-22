Advertisement
Budding Kerry snappers encouraged to enter coastal photography competition

May 22, 2022 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Clean Coasts Love Your Coast photography competition Wildlife and the Coast category’s shortlisted image by Gary Ibbotson entitled Gannets and the Skelligs
Budding photographers across Kerry are being encouraged to enter a national competition.

 

The 13th annual Love Your Coast competition by Clean Coasts has now opened for entries.

Organisers say they want to see snaps of Kerry’s spectacular coastlines, beaches, cliff faces and rivers.

 

Categories include; wildlife and underwater, coastal landscape, people and the coast, coastal heritage, and creativity and the coast.

 

Photographers have until 9am on Monday August 29th to submit entries, with a potential €5,000 prize fund available across all categories.

