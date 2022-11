The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme has announced two information evenings for Kerry.

Businesses situated within 10 kilometres of the coast are invited to come and learn how the scheme could benefit them and how to apply.

The first information evening will be held today in The Carnegie Arts Centre, Kenmare at 5:30pm.

The second will be next Monday, the 17th at 5:30pm in Dingle Benners Hotel Dingle.