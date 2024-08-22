Advertisement
Book of evidence expected in two weeks for man accused of Tralee attack

Aug 22, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Book of evidence expected in two weeks for man accused of Tralee attack
It’s expected the book of evidence will be served in two weeks on a man accused of attacking a woman in Tralee in March.

The 32-year-old man faces seven charges in relation to the alleged attack on the young woman, and cannot be named because of the nature of these charges.

He was today remanded in custody for a further two weeks, when it’s expected he will be sent forward for trial.

The accused, who is of no fixed abode, appeared in Tralee District Court via video link from Midlands Prison this morning.

He faces seven charges arising from the one alleged attack on the young woman in March of this year.

He’s accused of rape, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing harm, threat to kill or cause serious harm, and producing a scissors in the course of the incident.

This morning, Sgt Stephen O’Brien told the court the book of evidence is not yet ready, and sought to further remand him in custody for two weeks.

The accused’s solicitor Pat Mann told the court he has no difficulty with this, and he understands the book of evidence is effectively ready.

Judge Philip O’Leary remanded him in continuing custody to the 4th September for the book of evidence to be served on that date.

If the book is ready to be served on that date, the accused will be produced in person for the court.

