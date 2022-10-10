Advertisement
Book of condolences open in Kerry for victims of Creeslough explosion

Oct 10, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Book of condolences open in Kerry for victims of Creeslough explosion
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor John Francis Flynn signing the book of condolences for the people of Creeslough
A book of condolences has opened in Kerry for the people of Creelough, following the fatal explosion on Friday.

It’s located at Kerry County Council’s headquarters in Rathass and can be signed by members of the public during office hours, in memory of the ten people who lost their lives.

Members of the council held a minute’s silence during their meeting this morning and a vote of sympathy was also passed.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor John Francis Flynn says the entire country is shocked by the tragic incident in Donegal.

He’s been speaking to the Mayor of Donegal councillor Liam Blaney, following the explosion.

Cllr Flynn says the people of Kerry and Donegal are very similar and he’s urging people to support the Donegal community:

