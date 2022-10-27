Advertisement
News

Book celebrating life of remarkable Kerry woman to be launched this weekend

Oct 27, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Book celebrating life of remarkable Kerry woman to be launched this weekend Book celebrating life of remarkable Kerry woman to be launched this weekend
Derrynan House, the ancestral home of the Liberator, Daniel O'Connell. Photo: August Schwerdfeger, from Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

A book celebrating the life of a remarkable Kerry woman will be launched this weekend.

Kathleen O’Connell was born in Caherdaniel in 1888 and she went on to be Éamon de Valera’s much-valued secretary.

She was a significant figure and made a valuable contribution to the struggle for independence and the foundation of the State.

Advertisement

The book is called The Life and Times of Kathleen O'Connell 1888-1956: Éamon de Valera's Indispensable Secretary.

It was written by Patrick and Paul Murray and will be launched Derrynane House at 2.30pm on Saturday during the Daniel O’Connell Summer School.

Paul Murray says Kathleen was always a proud Kerry woman:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus