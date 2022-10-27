Book celebrating life of remarkable Kerry woman to be launched this weekend

A book celebrating the life of a remarkable Kerry woman will be launched this weekend.

Kathleen O’Connell was born in Caherdaniel in 1888 and she went on to be Éamon de Valera’s much-valued secretary.

She was a significant figure and made a valuable contribution to the struggle for independence and the foundation of the State.

The book is called The Life and Times of Kathleen O'Connell 1888-1956: Éamon de Valera's Indispensable Secretary.

It was written by Patrick and Paul Murray and will be launched Derrynane House at 2.30pm on Saturday during the Daniel O’Connell Summer School.

Paul Murray says Kathleen was always a proud Kerry woman: