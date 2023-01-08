Bons Secours Hospital granted planning permission for permanent day ward building

The Bons Secours Hospital in Tralee has been granted permission to build an on-site extension for a surgical day ward.

The hospital plans to demolish the existing modular building which is the current home of the day ward, and build a permanent structure in its place.

The development also consists of a new entrance, reception and admissions, as well as additional car parking spaces, at the current hospital at Strand Street.

Under the plans, the existing two-storey temporary modular building which contains the day ward and the medical assessment unit facilities will be demolished.

In their place, the hospital plans to build a new two-storey plus plant floor extension, to contain a surgical day ward.

This also includes a new entrance, reception, admissions, and minor procedures block, and the new building would connect with the existing theatre block on one side, and the consultants clinic on the other.

The hospital also plans to build a new entrance lobby, 20 new car parking spaces, and nine new set-down spaces.

In its plans, the hospital noted that the view of the Slieve Mish mountains from the new building would provide a welcome relief to those patients recovering from surgery in the proposed first floor day ward.

The hospital estimates that the extension would result in an increase of 15 patient visits per day for day procedures/consultations.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development subject to six conditions, noting it would not be visually obtrusive or out of character with the existing development, and would align with proper planning for the area.

One of the conditions attached is that a contribution of almost €20,000 be paid to Kerry County Council by the developer, for infrastructure benefiting the development.

Other conditions include that particular care be taken regarding dust-sensitive and noise-sensitive locations during demolition and construction.