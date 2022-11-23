Bon Secours Hospital Tralee is new health partner to Kerry GAA

Bon Secours Hospital Tralee has been announced as the new health partner to Kerry GAA, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The collaboration will include elite players having access to physiotherapy services, DEXA scans, and certain diagnostic testing.

It’ll also include Bon Secours basing its Physiotherapy Out-Patient Service in the Currans Centre of Excellence, along with other office-based staff.

Advertisement

The partnership has been agreed initially until 2027 and both the hospital and the KGAA are keen to see this partnership develop into a longer-term relationship.