Bon Secours Hospital Tralee encouraging staff to get involved in their local community

Jun 25, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Bon Secours Hospital Tralee encouraging staff to get involved in their local community
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Bon Secours Hospital Tralee is encouraging staff to get involved in their local community.

Joe O’Connor Kerry GAA player and Liam Lynch Vice Chairman of Kerry County Board presented staff from the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee with cheques from the Hospitals Training & Development Programme.

The Programme provides funding to local community groups where staff from Bon Secours Hospital volunteer their time to support their community.

A total of €6,200 was donated to a variety of community groups across the county.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

