Bodies of man and woman taken from the water in Ballybunion

Two people have died in a drowning accident in Ballybunion this evening, Valentia Coastguard has confirmed.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 40s, were taken from the water shortly after 6 o'clock at the men's beach.

It's believed they were not local, and may have been on holiday in the area.

Valentia Coastguard has confirmed that a man was brought ashore just after 6pm, but efforts to revive him failed.

The woman's body was recovered a few minutes later.

The local Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue service were involved in the operation and the Rescue 115 helicopter remains at the scene this evening.