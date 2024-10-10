Blennerville shop scoops customer service award

A Blennerville shop has been announced as having the best customer service within its retail group in Ireland.

O’Shea’s Gala in Blennerville was announced as overall winner of Best Customer Service within the Gala Retail Group at it’s 25th anniversary event.

The event took place over four days, bringing Gala retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers together, with the highlight being the Gala Celebratory Evening.

O’Shea’s in Blennerville also recently won a Gala Retail Excellence award last month.