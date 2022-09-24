Advertisement
News

Best Dressed Lady picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival

Sep 24, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Best Dressed Lady picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Best Dressed Lady picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival
23-9-2022: Gemma McDonagh from Galway centre, pictured after she won the McElligott’s KIA Best Dressed Lady on Ladies Day at Listowel Races and won a trip for two to New York with 1,000 euro spending money. She is pictured with Declan O'Hara and Patrick McElligott from McElligott's KIA, Breda Butler from Thurles, County Tipperary winner of the most creative headpiece and Norella Mary Molyneaux from Listowel who won the most contemporary outfit award at Listowel Races on Friday. Photo: Don MacMonagle Repro free photo from Listowel Races
Share this article

A Galway woman was named as McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival yesterday.
Gemma McDonagh wore a lush green trouser suit, accessorised with a custom headpiece. The prize included a trip for two to New York and €1000 spending money.
Other winners included, Breda Butler, who won the McElligotts Kia Most Creative Headpiece and Listowel local Norella Mary Molyneaux, who was awarded The McElligotts Kia Most Contemporary Outfit.
The festival concludes today and Fashionistas will have another chance to dress up, with The Listowel Tidy Towns / An Taisce Sustainable style competition taking place.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus