Best Dressed Lady picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival

A Galway woman was named as McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival yesterday.
Gemma McDonagh wore a lush green trouser suit, accessorised with a custom headpiece. The prize included a trip for two to New York and €1000 spending money.
Other winners included, Breda Butler, who won the McElligotts Kia Most Creative Headpiece and Listowel local Norella Mary Molyneaux, who was awarded The McElligotts Kia Most Contemporary Outfit.
The festival concludes today and Fashionistas will have another chance to dress up, with The Listowel Tidy Towns / An Taisce Sustainable style competition taking place.
Sep 24, 2022
