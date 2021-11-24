Bessborough campaigners to receive 2021 Spirit of Mother Jones Award

Bessborough campaigners are to receive the 2021 Spirit of Mother Jones Award.

Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA) members Catherine Coffey O'Brien, who is from Tralee, Maureen Considine and Ann O'Gorman will accept the award on behalf of the group.

They were chosen for their determination and bravery during their campaign to save a children's burial site on the grounds of the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork from development.

Catherine Coffey O'Brien grew up in Nazareth House orphanage and industrial school in Tralee, and was also a resident of Bessborough.

She says this award highlights their ongoing campaign for the burial ground to be marked: