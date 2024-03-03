There is an open call to arts organisations in Kerry to take part in Ireland’s national celebration of arts and creativity as we age.

Individuals and groups can join in 'Bealtaine Festival' by planning and registering events under the theme, ‘Lust for Life’.

Events to celebrate the joy of living can include choral performances, film screenings, storytelling and much more.

Advertisement

The aim is to foster creativity among older people across Ireland, by showcasing older artists and promoting fun-filled experiences and skills.

How to register events for Bealtaine 2024:

Organisations are encouraged to incorporate the 2024 festival theme ‘Lust for Life’. Once the event is ready for promotion, it can be registered via the Bealtaine website.

Advertisement

Visit the Registration page and either log in or create an account.

Once you have an account and are logged in, you’ll be brought to the ‘Add/Manage Events’ page.

Add your event using the registration form. Hit submit and the Bealtaine team will review your submissions in 5 working days.

Need to make some changes? Log in, head to ‘Add/Manage Events’, and click the ‘Manage your Bealtaine Events’ tab.

Make sure you record the email address you used and your password for future logins.

Bealtaine Festival is an initiative by Age & Opportunity, funded by The Arts Council and the HSE. Bealtaine is a national arts festival that fosters creativity among older people across Ireland through intergenerational collaboration, showcasing older artists, and promoting skills and experiences that can lead to a rich, creative life.

Registration is open throughout the month of May. Queries regarding the online registration process or the festival in general, can be sent to the Age & Opportunity Arts Administrator on [email protected].