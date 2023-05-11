Major conference for older people underway in Tralee

A major two-day conference for older people is underway in Tralee.

The National Older People’s Council Convention is taking place in the Rose Hotel.

Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, Paula Hilman has launched the force’s Older People’s Engagement Plan.

The chair of Kerry Older People’s Council, Maura Fitzgerald has also been speaking.

She says post-Covid, everyone should get back out and participate once again in their communities.

The Minister for Older People Mary Butler will address the conference tomorrow.

Chair of ⁦@countykerry⁩ Older People’s Council Maura Fitzgerald speaks about how difficult it was for older people to return to their social activities after Covid. She encourages everyone to get back out and participate once again in their communities. pic.twitter.com/n3L2x1etNo — Age Friendly Ireland (@AgeFriendlyIrl) May 11, 2023





Kerry Co Council Chief Executive #MoiraMurrell @KerryCounty+ Kerry OPC Chair #MauraFitzgerald giving us a great welcome+ overview at National Older People's Council Convention in Tralee @PaulaHilman @cathmmcguigan #JackieMaguire @patfalvey to come! @AgeFriendlyIrl @MaryButlerTD pic.twitter.com/u7lrcQ7HaJ — Age Friendly dlr (@AgeFriendlydlr) May 11, 2023

