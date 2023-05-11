Advertisement
Major conference for older people underway in Tralee

May 11, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Major conference for older people underway in Tralee
A major two-day conference for older people is underway in Tralee.

The National Older People’s Council Convention is taking place in the Rose Hotel.

Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, Paula Hilman has launched the force’s Older People’s Engagement Plan.

The chair of Kerry Older People’s Council, Maura Fitzgerald has also been speaking.

She says post-Covid, everyone should get back out and participate once again in their communities.

The Minister for Older People Mary Butler will address the conference tomorrow.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

