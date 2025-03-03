Base Dingle to host special event marking International Women’s Day

The Base Dingle is hosting a special event to mark International Women’s Day.

Mnásome, an evening with inspiring, motivational, and empowering women from across the peninsula, takes place on 8th March at 5:30pm.

Media personality and gaeilgeoir Máire Ní Churraoin from Meath is also one of the special guests.

The free event is open to women over the age of 16, but booking is required.

There will be treats, coffee, and nibbles, as well as spot prizes from The Peninsula Spa.

Funds raised will be donated to Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge and support services.

Donations can be made in advance or on the night.

Mnásome will primarily be in English, with some Irish spoken throughout.