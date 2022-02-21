Ballyseedy Home and Garden to create 50 jobs in Kerry and Limerick

Ballyseedy Home and Garden is to create 50 new jobs in Kerry and Limerick this summer.

The company, which is owned by the McDonnell family, is to expand its Tralee operation with a range of new food businesses.

Details of the expansion have yet to be released but roles to be filled include chefs of all levels, production managers and assistants, restaurant managers, baristas, kitchen porters and a HR manager.

Advertisement

Ballyseedy's Managing Director Nathan McDonnell said the company is entering a fast growth phase.

Applicants can apply online at https://bit.ly/ballyseedy