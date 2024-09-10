Advertisement
Ballyseede Castle receive awards for sustainability and workplace culture

Sep 10, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Ballyseede Castle receive awards for sustainability and workplace culture
Renata Lata, Accommodation Manager, Ballyseede Castle, and the Accommodation Team receiving the Great Place to Work and Fifty Shades Greener Certifications on behalf of Ballyseede Castle.
Ballyseede Castle has received recognition for both its sustainability efforts and exceptional workplace culture.

The castle has been awarded the ‘Gold Level’ certification from Fifty Shades Greener.

The certification provides transparency on how an organisation contributes to sustainable development, with their certification standards aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs).

It has also received ‘Great Place to Work’ recognition which acknowledges businesses that prioritise employee well being, focus on positive employee experiences, and promote a positive and inclusive workplace environment.

Speaking on the awards for Ballyseede Castle, Marnie Corscadden, Proprietor of Ballyseede Castle, expressed her gratitude saying: “At Ballyseede Castle, we pride ourselves on our sustainability efforts and our overall workplace environment. I can’t thank the team here at Ballyseede Castle enough for their continued dedication towards reaching our sustainability objectives.”

 

