Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service says it is at risk of closure if more people do not volunteer.

The service says it urgently needs new members to help as crew, onshore support and fundraisers, as it is relying on a core group of three or four.

A public meeting will be held in the Kerryhead/Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre on Monday, the 12th of August at 7.30pm.

The vice-chair of Ballyheigue IRB, Kevin Leahy says as well as rescue and recovery services in north Kerry, it supports the activities of numerous clubs.