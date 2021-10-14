Advertisement
Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa first Irish hotel to have supercharging station onsite

Oct 14, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa has become the first Irish hotel to have a Tesla Supercharging Station onsite, with management agreeing to a ten year deal.

The superchargers are the world’s fastest Electric Vehicle chargers available, with only 5 in Ireland. They can charge an electric vehicle to full battery in 45 minutes, in comparison to a domestic charging facility which can take up to 12 hours.

The hotel is also in the process of dedicating one full car park to electric vehicles.

