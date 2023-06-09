Ballybunion Rescue buys new launching vehicle to continue their life-saving work

Ballybunion Rescue has bought a new launching vehicle which will enable them to continue their life-saving work.
It’s (The T96 is a Talus MB-H which is) a purpose designed and built vehicle for launching rescue boats into the sea.
The North Kerry rescue service purchased it second-hand from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
It’ll replace Ballybunion Rescue’s Morooka track machine, which they used for 18 years.
This vehicle cost £30,000 sterling and Ballybunion Rescue had to secure a substantial loan as they needed it immediately.
It says it’ll also have additional costs and they’re appealing for the public’s help and support to raised funds.
