Ballybunion Rescue buys new launching vehicle to continue their life-saving work

Ballybunion Rescue has bought a new launching vehicle which will enable them to continue their life-saving work.

It’s (The T96 is a Talus MB-H which is) a purpose designed and built vehicle for launching rescue boats into the sea.

The North Kerry rescue service purchased it second-hand from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

It’ll replace Ballybunion Rescue’s Morooka track machine, which they used for 18 years.

This vehicle cost £30,000 sterling and Ballybunion Rescue had to secure a substantial loan as they needed it immediately.

It says it’ll also have additional costs and they’re appealing for the public’s help and support to raised funds.

