Ballybunion held special place in the hearts of drowning victims

Ballybunion held a very special place in the hearts of Dessie Byrne and Muriel Ericksson, and their family.

The siblings, who were aged 50 and 62 and originally from Athlone, drowned in Ballybunion last Thursday evening.

Mr Byrne lived in Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon.

Journalist with The Roscommon Herald Richard Canny says the siblings loved visiting the North Kerry beach.

He says their deaths have caused widespread shock and sadness among many communities.

Mr Canny says Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson were both well known and loved: