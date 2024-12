This year's Christmas Day was extra special for one West Limerick family, when they welcomed a new member, bright and early on Christmas morning.

A baby boy was born at 6.06am - the only baby born on Christmas Day 2024 so far, at University Hospital Kerry.

Weighing in at six and a half pounds, the as yet un-named bundle of joy is doing well, as is mum Emily Lloyd and dad Sean Deeney from Abbeyfeale.