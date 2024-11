The average yearly earnings of Kerry people rose by 2.3% in a year.

That’s according to figures in the CSO’s Median Earnings report 2023.

On average, people in the county earned €37,100 (€37,151), up from €36,305 the year before.

The report shows that the median earnings of females in Kerry was €33,469, a 1.7% rise on 2022 (€32,880).

Males in Kerry took home €40,625 on average in 2023, a year-on-year rise of 2.5%