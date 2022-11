People have to wait about 20 days on average to get a test at Kerry NCT centres.

That’s according to figures in today’s Irish Times.

Cahersiveen has the highest average waiting time of the three Kerry centres, at just under 21 days.

People have to wait an average of over 20 days for a test in Killarney, while Tralee’s average wait time is 18 days.

The paper also reports that none of the Kerry test centres are below the optimum staffing levels.