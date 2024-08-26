Advertisement
Average rent in Kerry rises by 8.5% in year

Aug 26, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Average rent in Kerry rises by 8.5% in year
The average rent in Kerry has risen by 8.5% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft Rental Price Report for the second quarter of this year.

According to the report the average rent in Kerry in the second quarter of this year, was €1,401 per month.

This represents a quarter-on-quarter rise of 4.4%.

The latest index shows the average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment is €916, up over 9% (9.6%) in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed home has risen by 6.7% to €1,070 per month, while the average rent for a three-bed house in Kerry has increased by over 8% (8.1%) to €1,260.

Renters are paying €1,446 per month for a four-bed home in this county, which is a rise of almost 13% (12.9%).

Meanwhile, the monthly rent for five-bed house dropped by 2.4% in a year to €1,498.

The report states there were just over 250 homes listed for rent in Munster on August 1st, which is down 17% on the same date a year ago.

Nationally, the report shows rents in the second quarter were up by an average of 7% on last year.

