Average rent in Kerry rises by 6% in a year

The average rent in Kerry has risen by 6% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft Rental Price Report for the third quarter of this year.

In Kerry the average rent during the third quarter of this year was €1,411, that’s up 6.2% compared to the same period last year.

It’s also a 0.8% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The latest Daft report shows the average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment is €924, which is up 6% in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed home has risen by 4.5% to €1,079 per month, while the average rent for a three-bed house in Kerry has increased by almost 4% (3.9%) to €1,262.

Renters are paying €1,469 per month for a four-bed home in this county, which is a rise of 8.6%.

Meanwhile, the monthly rent for five-bed house dropped by 2.1% in a year to €1,473.

Nationally, the report shows rents rose by an average of 1.7% in the third quarter of the year; this marks the 15th consecutive quarter in which rents nationwide have increased.

Meanwhile, rent controls are good for tenants, but are not conductive to bringing new rentals into the market.

That’s according to Ronan Lyons from Daft.ie.

He says everyone wants rent needs to be made affordable, but it must be done in a way that benefits everyone: