Advertisement
News

Average rent in Kerry rises by 6% in a year

Nov 13, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Average rent in Kerry rises by 6% in a year
Share this article

The average rent in Kerry has risen by 6% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft Rental Price Report for the third quarter of this year.

In Kerry the average rent during the third quarter of this year was €1,411, that’s up 6.2% compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

It’s also a 0.8% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The latest Daft report shows the average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment is €924, which is up 6% in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed home has risen by 4.5% to €1,079 per month, while the average rent for a three-bed house in Kerry has increased by almost 4% (3.9%) to €1,262.

Advertisement

Renters are paying €1,469 per month for a four-bed home in this county, which is a rise of 8.6%.

Meanwhile, the monthly rent for five-bed house dropped by 2.1% in a year to €1,473.

Nationally, the report shows rents rose by an average of 1.7% in the third quarter of the year; this marks the 15th consecutive quarter in which rents nationwide have increased.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rent controls are good for tenants, but are not conductive to bringing new rentals into the market.

That’s according to Ronan Lyons from Daft.ie.

He says everyone wants rent needs to be made affordable, but it must be done in a way that benefits everyone:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jury hears closing arguments in Tralee money laundering trial
Advertisement
E-scooter driver caught travelling over three times maximum allowed speed limit in Tralee
Council says posters that cause disruption to road users will be removed
Advertisement

Recommended

Jury hears closing arguments in Tralee money laundering trial
Alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes sent forward to stand trial at Tralee Circuit Court
Two Kerry companies recognised Family Business Awards 2024
Killarney councillor not surprised hotel forced to buy house to accommodate staff
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus