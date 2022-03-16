The average price of farmland in Kerry rose by 26 percent, to €13,336 per acre.

That's according to the Farmers' Journal's 15th annual Agricultural Land Price Report, which provides a comprehensive breakdown of agricultural land prices in each county.

The report shows that overall, land prices surged by 33 percent in the last two years; the average price of land in 2021 was €11,966 per acre, an increase of €1,650 per acre.

This is the highest land price figure recorded since the financial crash of 2008.