Average price of farmland in Kerry rose by 26 percent

Mar 16, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Average price of farmland in Kerry rose by 26 percent
The average price of farmland in Kerry rose by 26 percent, to €13,336 per acre.

 

That's according to the Farmers' Journal's 15th annual Agricultural Land Price Report, which provides a comprehensive breakdown of agricultural land prices in each county.

The report shows that overall, land prices surged by 33 percent in the last two years; the average price of land in 2021 was €11,966 per acre, an increase of €1,650 per acre.

 

This is the highest land price figure recorded since the financial crash of 2008.

