ASTI president says AI is a challenge facing the education system

Artificial intelligence is one of the challenges facing teachers and the education system.

That’s according to Donal Cremin who is the new president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI).

Mr Cremin is a technical graphics, engineering and CSPE teacher at Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra in Rathmore.

He says he knows there are advantages to AI, but feels a cautious approach must be taken when it comes to education.

Donal Cremin says the ASTI's main concern is that AI could impact on the examination process: