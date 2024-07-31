Kerry teacher appointed as president of ASTI

A Kerry teacher has been appointed as the new president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI).

Donal Cremin, who is a technical graphics, engineering and CSPE teacher at Scoil Phobail Luachra in Rathmore, will begin his role as ASTI president tomorrow.

The union has expressed serious concerns to the Department of Education and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) about aspects of the redevelopment of the senior cycle.

Advertisement

Mr Cremin says the new senior cycle subject specifications must be fit for purpose and must not negatively impact students’ learning, their experience of the Leaving Certificate or the education system.