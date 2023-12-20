Astellas thanks council and local community after planning granted for Tralee facility

Pharmaceutical company Astellas says it looks forward to commencing work on its new, state-of-the-art facility in Tralee early next year.

The company announced in September it would build the €330 million facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee, creating over 600 construction jobs and 100 science, engineering, and technology roles.

Astellas has told Radio Kerry it’s delighted to receive a positive planning notification for the new facility, and thanked its project and design partners.

It said it appreciates the time and professionalism of Kerry County Council, and the engagement from the local community throughout the process.

The company added it looks forward to hopefully commencing work early next year and contributing to Tralee’s exciting future as a hub of science and technology.