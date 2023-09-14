Astellas commitment to Kerry provides impetuous for other vital projects in the county to be delivered

The commitment shown by Astellas Pharma to Tralee provides the impetuous for other vital infrastructure projects in the county to be delivered.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

He was reacting to news that pharmaceutical manufacturers Astellas is to submit a planning application to build a new state-of-the-art facility at a cost of €330 million on a greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

Cllr Finucane says this project is a game-changer for Kerry, particularly in terms of job creation.

He says it’ll have an impact on other important projects that’ll be needed to complement this new facility:

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has praised the cooperation between Astellas and the State agencies involved in getting the project to this point.

She says the Government will meet the any demands this new project poses, particularly in terms of education needs and connectivity which she says will benefit the entire county:

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly praised Kerry County Council for its foresight in zoning lands for housing in Tralee, near to the Kerry Technology Park campus:

Meanwhile, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce say Astellas' decision to seek planning approval for this facility is the sporting equivalent of Kerry winning the All-Ireland Football Final.

The Chamber says this will inject a whole new lease of life to Tralee town and to the entire county.

It says Kerry has been crying out for a project of this magnitude and it has been a long time coming.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce believes this facility will greatly enhance opportunities to provide greater access into the county.