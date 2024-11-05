Advertisement
News

Aqua Dome to close for six weeks to facilitate major refurbishment works

Nov 5, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Aqua Dome to close for six weeks to facilitate major refurbishment works
Share this article

The Aqua Dome will close for six weeks from next Monday to facilitate essential plant replacement works.

The Tralee attraction, which celebrated its 30th birthday in May, announced major multi-million euro reinvestment plans earlier this year.

Works at the facility include replacement of the water filtration systems and air handling, which management says are coming to the end of their lifespan.

Advertisement

The upgrade costs approximately €850,000.

Aqua Dome CEO Kieran Ruttledge says the centre will close to the public on November 11th and is expected to re-open on December 28th - in time for the post-Christmas and New Year holiday period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry could be set for €6 million windfall from global summit taking place this week
Advertisement
Gardaí say arrests forthcoming for young people shooting fireworks in Tarbert
Man in banana suit sought in connection with 'vicious' Killarney Halloween assault
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry could be set for €6 million windfall from global summit taking place this week
Irish jockey wins Melbourne Cup
8 race card at Fairyhouse today
Former Munster star rules himself out of running to be head coach
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus