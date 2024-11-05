Aqua Dome to close for six weeks to facilitate major refurbishment works

The Aqua Dome will close for six weeks from next Monday to facilitate essential plant replacement works.

The Tralee attraction, which celebrated its 30th birthday in May, announced major multi-million euro reinvestment plans earlier this year.

Works at the facility include replacement of the water filtration systems and air handling, which management says are coming to the end of their lifespan.

The upgrade costs approximately €850,000.

Aqua Dome CEO Kieran Ruttledge says the centre will close to the public on November 11th and is expected to re-open on December 28th - in time for the post-Christmas and New Year holiday period.