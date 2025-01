The Aqua Dome will remain closed until Friday due to the freezing weather conditions.

Chief Executive of the Aqua Dome, Kieran Ruttledge says they took the decision to close for the safety of staff and customers.

He says some staff live outside Tralee and had problems getting to and from work; temperatures are expected to fall well below freezing over the coming days.

Mr Ruttledge says they expect to reopen on Friday at 10am.