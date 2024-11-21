The Aqua Dome has once again exceeded record-profits for the latest financial year.

The annual report shows profit after tax reached over €500,000, which is an increase from its previous high in 2023 of just under €400,000.

The Aqua Dome opened in 1994, and is one of Ireland’s largest leisure water facilities and one of Kerry’s premier tourist attractions.

In his chairman’s report, Brian Durran writes he is very pleased to report that for the second year in a row, the overall financial performance of the company was excellent.

The company’s turnover again exceeded €2 million, and it recorded profit after tax of around €506,000 for the financial year ending 30 April 2024.

This is over €110,000 greater than 2023’s record-high, after-tax profits of around €392,000.

Mr Durran says the facility traded well ahead of expectations for the 2023 summer season, helped by the inclement weather in the summer months of last year.

He writes that the summer of 2024 has been very profitable, projections for 2025 are positive, and the directors are confident of another profit position for the coming year.

Mr Durran noted the Aquadome building is over 30 years old and some critical plant and machinery requires immediate replacement.

He writes that essential capital expenditure totalling over €1 million has now started and work will continue through to Christmas.

The company which operates the Aqua Dome, Tralee Waterworld PLC, will be restructured after shareholders approved the transfer of the business to Tralee Aquadome CLG, a community enterprise.

The thirty-first AGM of the company will take place on December 12th at 6pm at the Rose Hotel in Tralee.