Appeal to avoid Emergency Department in UHK

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
The South/Southwest Hospital Group, which includes University Hospital Kerry, has appealed to the public to avoid the Emergency Departments where possible this bank holiday weekend.

In a statement, the hospital group says EDs have seen a sharp increase in the number of patients presenting with ailments that do not require admission.

A spokesperson asked that patients consider all healthcare options, including injury units, GPs or pharmacies as they could be facing long wait times.

Urgent emergency care will be provided for those who require it.

 

