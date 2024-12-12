Annual Charlie Kerins commemoration rescheduled in Tralee

Kerry Sinn Fein's annual Charlie Kerins commemoration will take place in Tralee tomorrow night.

The commemoration of the 80th anniversary of his execution had been due to take place last week, but was postponed due to Strom Darragh.

Charlie Kerins, who was also known as ‘The Boy from Tralee’, was one of six IRA men executed by the Irish state between September 1940 and December 1944.

He was convicted of the 1942 murder of Garda Detective Sergeant Denis O'Brien, who was posthumously awarded the Scott medal for bravery this past September.

Charlie Kerins was hanged at Mountjoy Prison on the 1st December 1944, aged 26, despite 77,000 people signing a reprieve petition.

The rescheduled event will take place at the Pikeman Monument on Denny Street in Tralee, at eight o'clock tomorrow night.

This will be followed by a procession to the Charlie Kerins Monument on Strand Street.

The night's main address will be delivered by Daithí Fitzgerald.

The event is open to all who wish to pay tribute to Charlie Kerins.