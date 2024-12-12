Advertisement
News

Annual Charlie Kerins commemoration rescheduled in Tralee

Dec 12, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Annual Charlie Kerins commemoration rescheduled in Tralee
Share this article

Kerry Sinn Fein's annual Charlie Kerins commemoration will take place in Tralee tomorrow night.

The commemoration of the 80th anniversary of his execution had been due to take place last week, but was postponed due to Strom Darragh.

Charlie Kerins, who was also known as ‘The Boy from Tralee’, was one of six IRA men executed by the Irish state between September 1940 and December 1944.

Advertisement

He was convicted of the 1942 murder of Garda Detective Sergeant Denis O'Brien, who was posthumously awarded the Scott medal for bravery this past September.

Charlie Kerins was hanged at Mountjoy Prison on the 1st December 1944, aged 26, despite 77,000 people signing a reprieve petition.

The rescheduled event will take place at the Pikeman Monument on Denny Street in Tralee, at eight o'clock tomorrow night.

Advertisement

This will be followed by a procession to the Charlie Kerins Monument on Strand Street.

The night's main address will be delivered by Daithí Fitzgerald.

The event is open to all who wish to pay tribute to Charlie Kerins.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre appoints new chief executive
Advertisement
Calls for more gardaí in Tralee town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting
Kerry Community Youth Service Chair calls on new government to invest in youth services
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Community Youth Service Chair calls on new government to invest in youth services
Department of Integration confirms Ballymullen barracks to be used for asylum seekers
Calls for more gardaí in Tralee town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and shoplifting
Former chief executive of Kerry Group calls roposed takeover of dairy division ‘deal of the century’
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus