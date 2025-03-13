Advertisement
News

Animation Dingle to honour Andrew Fitzpatrick

Mar 13, 2025 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Animation Dingle to honour Andrew Fitzpatrick
Share this article

Animation Dingle is to honour Andrew Fitzpatrick of Monster Entertainment for his remarkable contribution to the world of animation.

Mr Fitzpatrick will be presented with the prestigious Murakami Award at the West Kerry festival which will take place later this month.

This award is named after Japanese animator Jimmy Teru Murakami (村上輝明 ) (1933-2014), a founding father of Irish animation, and recognises individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled innovation, vision, and impact in the field of animation.

Advertisement

Andrew Fitzpatrick is the 13th recipient of the Murakami award.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman dies following crash in North Kerry
Advertisement
16 sheep killed in overnight dog attack in Killarney
Kerry TD says possible visit of US vice president could result in infrastructure upgrades
Advertisement

Recommended

Europa League Round 16
The Players Championship Underway at TPC Sawgrass
O'Rourke Sisters In Action At World Championships
Murray And O'Mahoney Bow Out From The Bench As Crowley Starts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus