Animation Dingle to honour Andrew Fitzpatrick

Animation Dingle is to honour Andrew Fitzpatrick of Monster Entertainment for his remarkable contribution to the world of animation.

Mr Fitzpatrick will be presented with the prestigious Murakami Award at the West Kerry festival which will take place later this month.

This award is named after Japanese animator Jimmy Teru Murakami (村上輝明 ) (1933-2014), a founding father of Irish animation, and recognises individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled innovation, vision, and impact in the field of animation.

Advertisement

Andrew Fitzpatrick is the 13th recipient of the Murakami award.