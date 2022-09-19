Animal welfare group fears dog found in Tralee used for dog-baiting

An animal welfare group fears a dog found in Tralee may have been used for dog baiting.

The Yorkshire terrier, named Annie, was discovered by a passer-by in a distressed state; she had an open wound on her neck, which had a very bad odour.

Wendy O'Connor of Animal Help Net Kerry says the vet who's treating the dog suspects she may have been used for dog-baiting.

This is because of the multiple wounds and massive bruising found on her body.

Ms O'Connor is confident the dog will survive, but says the matter has been reported to Gardaí and it’s hoped the investigation will result in prosecutions.

She says dog baiting is a cruel exercise which needs to be stamped out

