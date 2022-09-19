Advertisement
News

Animal welfare group fears dog found in Tralee used for dog-baiting

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Animal welfare group fears dog found in Tralee used for dog-baiting Animal welfare group fears dog found in Tralee used for dog-baiting
Share this article

An animal welfare group fears a dog found in Tralee may have been used for dog baiting.

The Yorkshire terrier, named Annie, was discovered by a passer-by in a distressed state; she had an open wound on her neck, which had a very bad odour.

Wendy O'Connor of Animal Help Net Kerry says the vet who's treating the dog suspects she may have been used for dog-baiting.

Advertisement

This is because of the multiple wounds and massive bruising found on her body.

Ms O'Connor is confident the dog will survive, but says the matter has been reported to Gardaí and it’s hoped the investigation will result in prosecutions.

She says dog baiting is a cruel exercise which needs to be stamped out

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Photos from Animal Help Net of Annie the dog

 

 

Advertisement

Photos from Animal Help Net of Annie the dog
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus