An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for eight apartments in Tralee

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for eight apartments in Tralee.

It upheld the decision by Kerry County Council to turn down the proposed development at Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Developer Eileen Mary Griffin had planned to build two apartment blocks containing four apartments each at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Kerry County Council, however, refused planning permission earlier this year, saying the proposal would constitute over-development of a confined site.

Ms Griffin appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, who has now upheld the council’s decision.

The appeals board said one of the apartment blocks would seriously injure properties in the vicinity by reason of overlooking and overbearance.

The board concluded the proposed development would seriously injure residential amenities of property in the area.

It said therefore it wouldn’t be in accordance with proper planning and sustainable development of the area.