Advertisement
News

An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for eight apartments in Tralee

Oct 1, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for eight apartments in Tralee An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for eight apartments in Tralee
Share this article

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for eight apartments in Tralee.

It upheld the decision by Kerry County Council to turn down the proposed development at Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Developer Eileen Mary Griffin had planned to build two apartment blocks containing four apartments each at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council, however, refused planning permission earlier this year, saying the proposal would constitute over-development of a confined site.

Ms Griffin appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, who has now upheld the council’s decision.

The appeals board said one of the apartment blocks would seriously injure properties in the vicinity by reason of overlooking and overbearance.

Advertisement

The board concluded the proposed development would seriously injure residential amenities of property in the area.

It said therefore it wouldn’t be in accordance with proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus