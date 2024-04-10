An Bórd Pleanála overrules own inspector to allow goods intake building for Tralee company

An Bórd Pleanála has decided against its own inspector to grant permission for a goods intake building for BioAtlantis in Tralee.

The Tralee-based agricultural and biotechnology company applied for permission for the goods intake building at its existing facility in Clash Industrial Estate.

Kerry County Council refused permission for the development, and the company appealed this refusal to An Bórd Pleanála.

The proposed goods intake building has a floor area of 435 square-metres, and it would adjoin the current facility of almost 37,500 square-metres in the industrial estate.

The proposed building would be used to receive deliveries of raw seaweed, and carry out some preliminary processing of raw seaweed, such as chopping and washing, prior to its transfer to the main building.

In refusing permission originally, Kerry County Council wrote it was not satisfied that the proposed development will not generate emissions which could cause environmental pollution.

The planning officer’s final report said the potential odour issue was not satisfactorily addressed, and it required more comprehensive engagement.

In its appeal, the company said its facility already received permission for the processing of seaweed at its facility in 2018.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector agreed with Kerry County Council that this proposed development would represent a change to the current process of taking chopped, dried seaweed to the production building.

The inspector recommended a refusal of planning permission, due to the absence of information about the additional odour risk closer to residential properties.

The Board, however, did not accept the Inspector’s recommendation, and has granted BioAtlantis permission to construct the building.

It says the actual intake of goods and processing of raw seaweed was permitted under previous planning permission, 31 conditions were attached to prevent odour nuisance, and the company provided further information to all queries raised by the council.

The Board said no other material issues existed that would warrant a refusal of a goods intake facility.