An Bord Pleanála gives go-ahead for CPOs for Killarney inner link road

Jan 22, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
An Bord Pleanála gives go-ahead for CPOs for Killarney inner link road
An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for a compulsory acquisition of land for the Killarney inner link road.

Kerry County Council now has permission to take receipt of land between Bohereen na Goun to Monsignor O'Flaherty Road.

Independent Killarney councillor Brendan Cronin says the new inner relief road is of critical importance to Killarney.

He says the municipal district has been waiting years for An Bord Pleanála to issue the order, and that it's very important that the project progresses quickly:

