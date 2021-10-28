An Bord Pleanála considering north Kerry planning appeal

A decision to grant permission for several houses in north Kerry has been appealed.

Kerry County Council granted permission to John Brown to build six semi-detached houses at Fairway Drive, The Links, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion, subject to conditions.

Tara Moran, who lives in the area, has lodged an objection with An Bord Pleanála stating that she was told there would be no further development in the estate when she bought her house.

She urged the board to consider the bigger picture, adding the green area in the estate is essential for residents and children.

The case is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by February 25th.