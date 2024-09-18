American tourist rescued from West Kerry beach after getting trapped by the tide

A tourist had to be rescued from a West Kerry beach earlier this afternoon (Wednesday), after she got stranded by the incoming tide.

The American woman was walking on Coumeenole beach at around 2.15pm when the tide came in, leaving her stranded on the rocks.

The alarm was raised and Dingle Coastguard was tasked to the area.

Advertisement

She was brought to safety by the Coastguard boat with the assistance of three local surfers.

The woman, who staying in a local hostel, did not require medical attention.