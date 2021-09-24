American film producer Kathleen Kennedy to receive Maureen O'Hara award

American film producer and president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, is to receive this year's Maureen O'Hara award.

The Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) says it's honoured to be presenting her with the award.

She's receiving it in celebration of her exceptional work in film and for her outstanding contribution to the industry in general.

Kathleen Kennedy participated in making over 70 films worldwide including five of the fifty highest-grossing films in motion picture history; she also co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Stephen Spielberg and Frank Marshall.

She has produced a wide range of films that have since become beloved by fans, such as the emotionally-endearing E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, the thrilling films of the Jurassic Park series, acclaimed historical dramas such as Munich, Lincoln, and Schindler's List, and three of the four celebrated Indiana Jones adventures, among scores of others. She is currently producing several new Star Wars series and films, including the third season of the Emmy Award-winning The Mandalorian.

The award will be presented virtually on October 4th.